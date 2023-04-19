Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 930 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.