New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $719,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.13. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,668 shares of company stock worth $7,475,781 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

