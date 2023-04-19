NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.