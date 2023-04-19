DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 14,796 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.13. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,475,781 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.