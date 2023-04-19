Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 340 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $287.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.