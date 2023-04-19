Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $230.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.62. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

