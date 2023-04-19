Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

