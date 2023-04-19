Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

