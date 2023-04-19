Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock valued at $38,206,836. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of SGEN opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

