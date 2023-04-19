Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.34 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

