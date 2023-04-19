State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.