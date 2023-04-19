Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 485.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

