Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

