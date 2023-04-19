NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

