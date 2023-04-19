NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 125 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $36,594,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradyne Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TER stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

