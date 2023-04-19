DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

