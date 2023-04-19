Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,716 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

