Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

