Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.