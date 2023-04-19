Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $81,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

