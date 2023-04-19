Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $37.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -1.05.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In other news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

