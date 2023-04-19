Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Toast Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,495 shares of company stock worth $9,807,032. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,453,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Toast by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

