Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.