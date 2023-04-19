Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.01.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

