Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

