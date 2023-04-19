State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.96.

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

