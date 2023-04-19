Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 36.2 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 286,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.