Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $263.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $255.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.83.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

