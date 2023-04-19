Robert W. Baird Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $355.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $318.51 on Wednesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $343.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.91. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

