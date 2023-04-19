Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $385.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $404.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.45.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.