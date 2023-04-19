Bank of America Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $340.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA stock opened at $276.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

