The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $415.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.42.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.