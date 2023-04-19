Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.83.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.07. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.