89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 7.7% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. 321,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,993,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

89bio Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 61,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $993,838.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 36,333 shares worth $554,376. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

