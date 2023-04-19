89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 7.7% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. 321,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,993,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
