Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,664,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,417,149 shares.The stock last traded at $140.62 and had previously closed at $140.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.