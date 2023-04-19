Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Down 10.1% in March

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

ALGM opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

