Short Interest in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Grows By 12.8%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,858 shares of company stock worth $700,981 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.