Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Decreases By 12.7%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.44.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $348.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $431.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

