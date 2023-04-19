State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.94 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,866,000 after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,808,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,321,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

