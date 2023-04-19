State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,125 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

