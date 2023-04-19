Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 22,529 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.19.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.