Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 93,560 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

