Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.64.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

