Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,442 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.