NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 767 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.