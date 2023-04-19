Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.