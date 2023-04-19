Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.76 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,057 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.68.

RF opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

