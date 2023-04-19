Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average is $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.