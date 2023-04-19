NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,123 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

