NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 145,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

